Last phase of First Avenue project expected to be complete by mid-August

  • Updated
  • 0
First Avenue paving EWSU

(Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)

Officials with Evansville Water & Sewer Utility have announced a major development in the lengthy ongoing project along First Avenue.

EWSU says that within the week, the Board of Public Works is expected to award a paving contract to resurface First Avenue from Morgan Avenue south of Diamond Avenue to Colonial Avenue, just past Ivy Tech.

Black line shows approximate distance from Morgan Avenue to Colonial Avenue along First Avenue in Evansville

Black line shows approximate distance from Morgan Avenue to Colonial Avenue along First Avenue in Evansville (Google Maps)

According to EWSU, the paving is expected to begin July 5 and be finished by mid August.

The paving portion of the project would be the last phase of the First Avenue water line improvement project, which has served to replace around 7,400 feet of new 36" water main and an additional 1,000 feet of smaller ancillary water mains.

The goal of the First Avenue Water Main Replacement Project, which began in January 2021, is to increase the water supply to Evansville’s north side and northern Vanderburgh County, as well as parts of Gibson, Posey and Warrick counties.

You can read full details on the project by clicking here.

