Latest 'Access to Service Fair' event happening in Evansville

The latest "Access to Service Fair" event organized by city officials in Evansville is happening on Thursday.
The events are aimed at providing a one-on-one connection between Evansville residents who may need have questions about their utility accounts and utility officials.
Representatives from both CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will be present during the event.
It's happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center, at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.
Anyone who needs transportation to and from the events can catch a free METS bus ride.
If you can't make it to Thursday night's event but would like to attend one in the future, other Access to Service Fair events will be held on Jan. 12, Jan. 14, Feb. 9, and March 9.