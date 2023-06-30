Latin American restaurant closing its doors in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Latin American restaurant is closing up shop in Evansville.
The owners of Los Alfaro's Restaurant on Kratzville Road say the business's last day of operations will be on Saturday, July 29.
The announcement from the business says that if any patrons plan on visiting until then, they'll be open during normal hours.
Los Alfaro's opened at the old Hardee's location on Weinbach Avenue back in 2019, before the move to the new Kratzville Road location.
The owners of the restaurant say they may have some "different plans" in the near future.