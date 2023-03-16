Lawsuit accuses EPD officer of violating Uber driver's rights

Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana say they're suing an officer with the Evansville Police Department, accusing the officer of violating an Uber driver's rights.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Kendra Owen against Officer M. Taylor, Owen working as an Uber driver in downtown Evansville back on Jan. 14 when the incident happened.
The lawsuit claims that Officer Taylor initiated a stop on Owen's legally-parked vehicle without any reason to do so. It says that Owen declined to provide ID to the officer, because she had done nothing wrong.
According to the lawsuit, the officer had Owen get out of the car and patted her down, which Owen didn't agree to. It says that Owen would then also decline to provide her registration or insurance, and that the officer issued her a citation for "operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility."
In the lawsuit, it says that as a result of the citation, Owen's vehicle was searched without permission and towed, leaving her to stand on the sidewalk in below-freezing temperatures while waiting to get a ride.
"All of this represents a gross violation of Ms. Owen’s Fourth Amendment rights, and she is entitled to her damages, including punitive damages," the lawsuit states.
You can see more information from the full lawsuit by clicking on the document below.