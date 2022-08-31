Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents.
The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
Two Evansville men are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which says that both men have paid thousands of dollars to ABK Tracking, which according to the lawsuit, has been given exclusive control over electronic monitoring and drug/alcohol testing for defendants in Vanderburgh County.
The lawsuit claims it was Judge Kiely, who also oversees the county's probation department, that gave that exclusive control to ABK - without competitive bidding or a written contract.
According to the lawsuit, Vanderburgh County, under Judge Kiely's authority, has given ABK discretion to set fees at any levels it wants, allowing ABK to determine its own profits. The lawsuit says that those fees are far outside the reach of a majority of those who have to pay them.
For anyone who's on electronic monitoring, it's $112 per week - not including a $300 set-up fee to start. There's also a $100 set up fee for drug and alcohol testing, plus $25 - $35 per test, and $7 per day, six days a week, for alcohol testing.
The lawsuit says that anyone who cannot pay the fees could be arrested on the spot, without any judicial review. When that person is released from jail, the lawsuit says courts will put them back at ABK's mercy, and that if they still can't pay the fees, they'll go back to jail and repeat the cycle.
In the lawsuit, it also says that ABK denies house arrest with electronic monitoring for those who can't afford it. It says that circuit court judges do the same, so, indigent defendants sentenced in circuit court who could otherwise serve part or all of their sentence in the community through electronic home detention are forced to serve their sentence in prison because of their poverty.
The lawsuit claims the arrangement is unconstitutional - a violation of due process - and that ABK profits from every person. It even claims that a portion of those profits are sent back to Judge Kiely to pay for probation staff salaries and court expenses, giving the judge a stake in ABK's operations.
According to the lawsuit, Judge Kiely rejected at least one proposal from a different company that would have provided the same services for a lower cost.
44News reached out to Judge Kiely's office several times on Wednesday for comment and never heard back. We also reached out to officials at ABK, who said they had no comment.
You can read the full 46-page lawsuit by clicking on the document below. You can also open it in a new window by clicking here.