Lawsuit filed against Ascension St. Vincent Evansville claims violations led to child's death

Local attorneys announced the filing of a lawsuit against Ascension St. Vincent Evansville on Wednesday that claims violations of the "Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act," or EMTALA, led to the death of an 8-year-old child.
According to the announcement, local attorneys George Barnett of Barnett Law and Neil Chapman of Chapman Law filed the complaint in the US District Court in Evansville on behalf of the parents of 8-year-old Marco Gabriel, who died on Sept. 22.
The lawsuit says that on the morning of Sept. 18, Marco was taken by his parents to Ascension St. Vincent Urgent Care - Epworth Crossing, after suffering from increasing symptoms of severe headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever for several days. It says that after Marco was examined by the Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner, the family was instructed to go immediately to the Emergency Department for further evaluation, including an MRI.
According to the lawsuit, the Nurse Practitioner who examined Marco at the Emergency Department didn't communicate with Urgent Care to determine the extent of Marco's evaluation. It also says that no interpreter was provided to communicate with Marco's parents, who primarily speak Spanish.
The lawsuit goes on to state that no doctor ever saw Marco on that initial visit, and that St. Vincent incorrectly indicated several times in its records that Marco had no insurance, and Marco’s care was treated as “Self-pay”.
The lawsuit claims that the Nurse Practitioner assigned to Marco didn't conduct any of the basic lab or blood tests, and also failed to do the MRI recommended by Urgent Care. It says that Marco was discharged to home, and that his parents were told to give him Ibuprofen and Tylenol and see a pediatrician.
Marco was returned to the Ascension St. Vincent Emergency Department two days later by his parents, with persistent symptoms of headache, fever, vomiting, and pain, with an additional symptom of confusion, the lawsuit says. It says that labs, an MRI, a CT scan and a lumbar puncture revealed "acute multifocal encephalitis," and that Marco was started on medications.
After that, Marco was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville on Sept. 21.
The lawsuit claims that treatment at Norton Children's Hospital was started too late to save Marco, and that he was pronounced dead on Sept. 22.
“Marco’s tragic death was entirely preventable, since the disease is easily recognized, treated with steroids, and has a very low mortality rate of 0-3%," Attorney Barnett said in a statement. "Unfortunately for Marco, the St. Vincent ER failed to provide Marco with an appropriate medical examination, including the MRI recommended by the St. Vincent Urgent Care."
"An appropriate medical screening examination that tested for the cause of Marco’s severe headaches, fever, pain, and vomiting would have resulted in Marco getting immediate emergency care. Instead, unlike other children with the same symptoms, no such testing was done, and Marco was sent home," Barnett went on to say.
The EMTALA is a federal law that requires that emergency room patients receive an appropriate medical screening examination before being transferred or discharged. The lawsuit says that the violation of that law resulted in Marco’s death. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the EMTALA was enacted by Congress in 1986 to "ensure public access to emergency services regardless of ability to pay."
44News reached out to Ascension St. Vincent for comment on the lawsuit, and received the following:
"Ascension St. Vincent cannot comment on pending litigation."
The federal lawsuit requests a jury trial to determine damages.
You can see the full lawsuit, as well as a fact sheet on EMTALA via CMS, below. You can click each document to open for viewing.