Lawsuit filed against Evansville bar after 2021 wreck that killed one man, injured another

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville bar is facing a lawsuit in connection to a 2021 crash that killed one man and injured another.
A lawsuit filed against Chaser's Bar & Grill claims the bar failed to "cut off" 22-year-old Cory Schaum, who was drinking at the bar before getting into a crash.
Schaum was killed in the crash, and another man, 34-year-old Joseph Eddmenson was hit head-on, the lawsuit says.
Almost two years after the crash, the lawsuit says that Eddmenson is still suffering from debilitating injuries.
The lawsuit says that Eddmenson spent weeks in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery. It says that despite physical therapy, he developed permanent drop foot and continues to suffer from traumatic brain-related injuries.
The lawsuit claims that Schaum left the bar in a severely intoxicated state as a result of not being cut off. It claims that the bar also creates an environment that encourages excessive drinking.
According to Eddmenson’s attorney, George Barnett, "This is not a lawsuit against the deceased driver. We all still grieve his tragic loss of life. This is against the bar that continued to serve him when he should have been cut off. That is the duty of every bar and that is the law. Chaser’s encourages large weekend crowds to drink excessively throughout the night and into the morning hours. As a result, one young man is dead, and my client has suffered permanent and crippling injuries.”
Eddmenson is seeking damages including the costs of care, rehabilitation, therapy, medications, and equipment necessary to assist in performing daily activities during his life, as well as his past and future lost income. The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages against Chaser’s and requests a jury trial to determine all damages.
