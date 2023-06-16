Lawsuit filed against EVSC, UE, and former tutor convicted of taking photos of students in the bathroom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, University of Evansville, and a former tutor.
The lawsuit was filed by the families of children who were victimized by former tutor Jacob Butler, who was arrested back in December of 2021 after being accused of taking photos of young students while they were in the bathroom.
The lawsuit says that Butler was a student at UE, pursuing a career in education. It says he was engaged by the UE and EVSC to provide tutoring services to students at a local elementary school, where the crimes took place.
In the complaint, both UE and the EVSC are accused of negligence. The lawsuit also accuses both entities of bearing responsibility for Butler's actions, and of hiring Butler "without performing reasonable background checks," supervision, and training.
The lawsuit looks to recover damages for the victims and their families, and demands a jury trial.
On Wednesday, lawyers for Butler submitted answers to the complaint and demanded that it be taken to trial.
Butler was sentenced to prison in February of 2023. While he was sentenced to a total of 78 years for all of his charges combined, court records show that his sentence is being served concurrently, meaning he wouldn't serve more than 17 years behind bars.
In a statement provided to 44News, UE Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza said:
“The University of Evansville is aware of legal proceedings involving one of our former students. We take these matters seriously and have cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities. Our heart goes out to the victims and their families. Upon learning of the allegations, the former student was expelled from the University following the disciplinary process outlined in our Student Handbook. The University is thoroughly committed to protecting the safety of children.”
We also reached out to EVSC officials for comment on the matter, and are waiting to hear back.