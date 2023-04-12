Leaving grass clippings in the streets can lead to deadly motorcycle accidents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's the time of year where we're seeing nice weather and many want to get out and cut the grass, but you do want to be careful because those lawn clippings could end in a deadly situation.
This is a reminder for homeowners to blow or sweep grass clippings towards properties and not city streets.
It sounds innocent enough but those road trimmings can be hazardous. This is because they cause slippery road conditions, especially for motorcycle riders.
44News spoke with motorcycle rider, Chris Howard, on the dangers of grass clippings in the street, who said,“Honestly before I started riding, I didn’t know anything about the dangers of grass clippings on the roads. It was from talking to some other riders who showed me the ropes. So I had to immediately stop blowing grass on the road.”
Wet grass from yard clippings can cause problems because their tires can't get traction.
On a curve or straightaway, riding over grass trimmings is no different than driving in rain.
We're told this hazard in particular is one of the 10 most common reasons riders experience accidents when out and about. If that's not reason enough, leaving those clippings on the street is also a violation per the Evansville Municipal code and is subject to fines.
Also something to consider, grass clippings can get into storm sewers and cause clogs that prevent surface waters from draining properly.