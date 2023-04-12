Less than a month before $50K winning lottery ticket bought in Evansville expires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Lottery officials say there's less than a month before a $50,000 winning ticket that was bought in Evansville expires.
The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Ave.
Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say the winning Powerball ticket was bought back in October 2022 and that it will expire on May 1, 2023.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on May 1 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office, which is located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket. The winning Powerball numbers for the drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.