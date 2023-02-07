Lincoln Amphitheatre's 2023 summer lineup announced

The Lincoln Amphitheatre in Spencer County, Indiana, will kick off its 36th summer in May, and officials have announced the lineup for the season.
Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll and country artists.
Officials say that 2023 marks the eighth summer of a unique multi-state agency partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). IDDC is part of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s family of business.
“The Lincoln Amphitheatre celebrated its 35th year with a fantastic season in 2022,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “We look forward to seeing the continued success of this resurgent southern Indiana facility in 2023 as it, again, offers a diverse and entertaining lineup of events.”
The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2023 Performance Series includes:
- Saturday, May 20: Johnny Folsom 4 – a tribute to Johnny Cash (presented by Hoosier Business Machines & Kyocera and Key Associates Signature Realty)
- Saturday, June 3: Rearview – a tribute to Pearl Jam (presented by Best Home Furnishings)
- Saturday, June 10: ’84 – a Van Halen tribute (presented by the Mulzer Family of Companies)
- Friday-Saturday, June 23-24: The Rivalry (presented in part by the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association)
- Saturday, July 8: Electric Avenue – the 80s MTV Experience (presented by Kimball International)
- Saturday, July 29: Ace Frehley (presented in part by MasterBrand Cabinets)
- Saturday, Aug. 12: Southern Avenue
- Saturday, Aug. 26: Turn the Page – a tribute to Bob Seger (presented by Cleveland-Cliffs)
- Saturday, September 2: The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise starring Peter Beckett the voice of Player with Monsters of Yacht (presented in part by Kimball Electronics)
- Saturday, Sept. 9: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (presented in part by Omni Earthworks)
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Led Zeppelin 2 (presented by Spencer Industries and Thermwood)
Individual tickets for each of the 2023 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.