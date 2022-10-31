Listen to 911 calls from moments after small plane crash in Evansville

Several 911 calls have been released following a plane crash that happened at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana, giving a closer look at the incident.
The crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville.
Four people on the plane, which was traveling from Illinois to Tennessee, were injured in the crash landing near hole 17.
One bystanders dialed 911 for help, describing what had just happened.
Another person at the scene of the crash called dispatchers to report the incident, with fears that several people may have been injured.
Aside from those bystanders who called to report the shocking incident was a woman inside the plane itself, who dialed after the aircraft went down as a child cries in the background.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration tell us that preliminary investigations show the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, crash landed at the golf course due to engine issues.
The incident remains under investigation.