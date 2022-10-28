Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year.
The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients.
Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection Station and offers a Safe Sleep Program. The organization helps pregnant women and parents with items like car seats, pack n plays, strollers, safety gates, diapers, breastfeeding supplies, baby bottles, sippy cups, clothing, and more.
Right now, they are in need of diapers, wipes, baby wash, toddler underwear and bottles. Anyone looking to donate can send items to their store, drop them off, or donate on their website.