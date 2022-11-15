Live 'Blippi' show coming to Old National Events Plaza in Evansville

A popular kids program is scheduled for a live performance in Evansville.
Officials with the Old National Events Plaza say a live "Blippi" show will be making a stop at the plaza next summer.
The "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour," will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023.
Organizers say the character Blippi will be played by professional performers selected specifically for the stage show Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour.
Tickets will start at $27,50 plus applicable fees and tax, with meet-and-greet tickets available for $50. Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website, or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.
