Live camera feed installed to track progress of new Gibson County sheriff's office and jail

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                MASSAC
WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Live camera feed installed to track progress of new Gibson County sheriff's office and jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Live feed shows construction progress of new Gibson County Sheriff's Office, Jail

Live feed shows construction progress of new Gibson County Sheriff's Office, Jail

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Interested in keeping up with the progress of the new Gibson County sheriff's office and jail?

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office has installed a live camera feed for community members interested in keeping an eye on the project.

The live feed overlooks the construction site of the new facility's future home along East Brumfield Avenue in Princeton, which more than doubles the size of the old facility.

In addition to offering a live feed of the construction, the new camera can also show time-lapse clips of the past few days.

After the new facility opens its doors, the decades-old jail and sheriff's office will be demolished.

To watch the live stream player of the construction progress, visit the Gibson County Sheriff's Office website.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you