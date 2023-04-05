Live camera feed installed to track progress of new Gibson County sheriff's office and jail

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Interested in keeping up with the progress of the new Gibson County sheriff's office and jail?

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office has installed a live camera feed for community members interested in keeping an eye on the project.

The live feed overlooks the construction site of the new facility's future home along East Brumfield Avenue in Princeton, which more than doubles the size of the old facility.

In addition to offering a live feed of the construction, the new camera can also show time-lapse clips of the past few days.

After the new facility opens its doors, the decades-old jail and sheriff's office will be demolished.

To watch the live stream player of the construction progress, visit the Gibson County Sheriff's Office website.