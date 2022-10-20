 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local authorities bringing Halloween event back to Bosse Field in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Community members speak with authorities at "Drugs are a trick not a treat" event at Bosse Field

Community members speak with authorities at "Drugs are a trick not a treat" event at Bosse Field (2021)

The "Drugs are a Trick, Not a Treat" event is happening on Oct. 25, and aims to create relationships with the community while also educating the public on important topics.

Local law enforcement agencies are bringing a popular Halloween event back to Evansville.

The "Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat" event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at historic Bosse Field.

It's an effort to create relationships within the community while also educating the public on important topics, like the dangers of drugs.

"The recent statistics from the CDC for 2021 were 107,622 died because of a drug overdose. And we know throughout the country that fentanyl is playing a critical role in the overdose deaths," says DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon. "We can't just arrest our way through this problem. We have to have the community come together and we have to raise that level of awareness."

The event offers a safe trick-or-treat experience geared at putting prevention materials in the hands of youth and families.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you