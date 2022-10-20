Local authorities bringing Halloween event back to Bosse Field in Evansville

Local law enforcement agencies are bringing a popular Halloween event back to Evansville.
The "Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat" event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at historic Bosse Field.
It's an effort to create relationships within the community while also educating the public on important topics, like the dangers of drugs.
"The recent statistics from the CDC for 2021 were 107,622 died because of a drug overdose. And we know throughout the country that fentanyl is playing a critical role in the overdose deaths," says DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon. "We can't just arrest our way through this problem. We have to have the community come together and we have to raise that level of awareness."
The event offers a safe trick-or-treat experience geared at putting prevention materials in the hands of youth and families.