Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm

Local costume shop Nick Knackery, located near the intersection of East Virginia Street and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was left with minor damage after a tree hit the side of the building Monday evening.
According to the Nick Nackery Facebook account, the tree caused minor damage to the window displays.
The owner, Dan Bean, said people were inside when the tree fell but thankfully, no one was hurt.
A group of men who say they work for Allegiance Tree Service in Evansville volunteered to remove the tree from the side of the building and off of the road.
With the help from that group of men, the cleanup process for the Nick Nackery staff begins.
According to the Nick Nackery Facebook page they have resumed regular business hours despite this incident.