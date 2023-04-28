Local dealership presents City of Boonville with $1,000 donation that will go toward new American flags

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The city of Boonville received a donation from a local dealership on Friday.
D-Patrick Boonville Ford presented the city with a donation check for $1,000 at Johnson Park, just before noon.
The donation was made possible through the "D-Patrick Boonville Ford Brings Hope" program, which supports local charities and organizations around Warrick County.
"'D-Patrick Boonville Ford Brings Hope' is our continuing commitment to Warrick County. We're committed to helping make a positive impact and difference in the local communities we serve," said D-Patrick Boonville Ford General Manager Peter O'Daniel.
The $1,000 presented to the city on Friday will go toward the purchase of new American flags for the Boonville Public Square Historic District.