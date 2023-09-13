Local family crafts wooden flag to honor fallen Tell City police sergeant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Months after the line-of-duty death of a Tell City police sergeant, members of communities both near and far are showing their support.
While the Tell City Police Department says it has received an outpouring of support from agencies across the nation, a unique piece was made as a recent donation from a local family.
According to the Tell City Police Department, a wooden flag was created by a local family in honor of Sergeant Heather Glenn, who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in July.
"While grief remains in our hearts, we continue to discover and be reminded of the depths of Heather’s work in our community through her many acts of humility. It’s through her selfless service we find the encouragement to serve with a servants heart and a renewed passion," TCPD said in a statement.
Officials with the department say they asked the family about mentioning their names, but that they humbly stated “It’s not about us, it’s about Heather.”