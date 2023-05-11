 Skip to main content
Local memorial service held for fallen Indiana State Police troopers

Indiana State Police Troopers from the Evansville District hold a memorial service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A memorial service was held Thursday morning for fallen members of the Indiana State Police.

ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle says troopers at the Evansville District attended their annual memorial service, honoring the 48 men and women of the ISP who have died in the line of duty since 1933.

Joining the troopers for the service was some of the agency's retirees, survivors, and family members.

Thursday morning's ceremony was held at the Haubstadt Community Center.

You can see some of the ceremony below via Sgt. Ringle's Facebook page.

