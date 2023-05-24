 Skip to main content
Local nonprofit covering the cost of Lyft rides over Memorial Day weekend to prevent drunk driving

  Updated
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville nonprofit is offering to cover the cost of your Lyft ride home this Memorial Day weekend in a continued effort to prevent drinking and driving.

Logan's Promise and Working Distributors are partnering up to cover Lyft rides up to $25 this Memorial Day weekend.

The offering is available from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. from on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To take advantage of the $25 credit, just use promo code "SAFEMEMORIAL2023" when ordering your Lyft ride.

If your ride ends up costing more than $25, you'll just have to pay the difference.

The deal is only meant to cover rides home, and won't take anyone to a bar or party.

Logan's Promise works to provide safe rides home on various holidays in an effort to prevent drunk drinking.

