Local nonprofit raises more than $200,000 through annual holiday light display

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is Back in Garvin Park

Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say they had a successful Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights this year.

According to a news release, the nonprofit raised $219,470 through the annual light show at Garvin Park in Evansville.

In the 29 years of the annual event, Easterseals says net proceeds have now reached more than $4.3 million, all helping provide essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

It was a busy year for the event, with approximately 12,259 total vehicles (including horse-drawn carriages) touring the display.

According to Easterseals, this year's totals also included an impressive $26,631 in extra donations from Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights visitors.

Organizers say those donations helped make up for the days the event was closed due to dangerously cold weather.

