Local nonprofits eager to greet the community while raising funds at the Fall Festival

With the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival inching closer, local nonprofits are gearing up for a big week.
Local groups, school organizations, and nonprofits are preparing their booths and putting the final touches on menu items.
Many of those organizations like the Evansville Association for the Blind rely heavily on money raised at the week-long event.
"We do serve blind and visually impaired from birth through their whole life, and many of those services have no funding," says Karla Horrell. "So the fall festival is one way we provide some funding for those services so that we can continue to give all our services to the people who need it."
Food booths will open along West Franklin Street at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 3.
Click here for a link to the WSNC Fall Festival Munchie Map, as well as event schedules and information.