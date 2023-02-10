Local organization supporting foster families gets $5,000 donation from Duke Energy

A local organization that serves foster families in southwest Indiana recently received a generous donation.
Duke Energy presented a $5,000 check to officials with The Isaiah 1:17 Project.
The money goes towards the nonprofit's "Fostering Families" program, which works to improve recruitment of new fostering families while also improving retention rates for all families currently fostering children.
“We are proud to support the Isaiah 1:17 Project and their mission to help area children in foster care and supporting foster families,” said Kurt Phegley, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager.
You can learn more about the organization's mission at theisaiah117project.org/about.