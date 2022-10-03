Local organizations raising money through Fall Festival booths

Most organizations were out on Franklin Street bright and early Monday morning all in preparation for day one of the Fall Festival.
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival hosts over 130 food booths every year, all operated by local not-for-profit organizations in the Tri-State.
The Fall Festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for a majority of the booths on Franklin Street, and it’s the community's biggest opportunity to help raise some money for local not-for-profit groups.
Richard Eastep with the Evansville Day School booth 110 says, “We use the money to fund different programs at school, curriculums, meeting teachers' needs…”
To raise money for EDS, the booth is selling walking tacos and their famous puppy chow.
At booth #46, Kyndel Craig with Evansville Lutheran School says their booth funds over 80% of the money they use for their Parent Teacher Student Organization. “We support our parents, our students, and our teachers. So, we’ll have teacher appreciation week. We’ll have some family events. We’ll have some events where we want to give back to the community,” Craig says. The money raised at their booth will help to organize and run those events.
Organizations plan for months in preparation for this week.
“We have over 124 shifts that we have to fill to staff our booth. So, lots of volunteers, lots of parents, teachers, alumni that come back and help bring this all together,” Craig tells 44News.
“Maintaining your booth and getting it down here is all a process,” says Travis Donberger with the Corpus Christi Men’s Group, booth 43.
“We actually start in mid-March planning out what we’re going to do. Last month and a half, we’ve been collecting ingredients for puppy chow and signing up people to work the booths,” says Eastep.
The different vendors are spread from Wabash Avenue to St. Joseph Avenue on the city’s west side.
Booths typically open for lunch around 11 a.m. and close around 9 p.m.