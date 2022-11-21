Local photographer spots more than 20 Bald Eagles in Gibson County

A local photographer and birdwatcher captured an incredible sight in Gibson County, Indiana.
Photos shared by Jeff Helfrich show numerous bald eagles in Gibson County.
Helfrich said that the raptors appeared to be gathering for an "all you can eat fish buffet" thanks to low water levels.
In one photo, Helfrich captured 15 eagles in one shot, but said that there were more than 20 total eagles in view.
While bald eagles are known for their white head and tail, Helfrich noted that many of the bald eagles were juveniles. Some bald eagles do not develop those traits until they're several years old, displaying brown head and tail feathers instead.
You can check out more photos of the birds below, courtesy of Jeff Helfrich.