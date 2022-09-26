Local Red Cross preparing to support Hurricane Ian victims

The local Southwest chapter of the American Red Cross is preparing to provide relief to victims of the incoming Hurricane Ian.
They are going to be helping provide blankets, cots, food, and other much needed supplies to the state of Florida. In addition, they are working to set up emergency shelters.
The storm was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Monday, and has since gone from a Category 1 to a Category 2 storm.
Dangerous winds, rain in excess of fourteen inches, and frequent thunderstorm surges are expected to cause major damage to parts of the state, including Tampa and Orlando, FL.
You can help provide relief or volunteer by visiting redcross.org.