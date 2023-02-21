Local restaurant holding giveback night for family of Warrick County teen killed in crash

A local restaurant is planning an event to support the family of a young Warrick County, Indiana teen who unexpectedly lost her life in a recent crash.
Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh is hosting a "giveback night" for the family of Ashton Pryor, after the 17-year-old died in a crash on Friday morning.
The giveback event is happening all day Sunday, Feb. 26, at the restaurant's location on Bell Oaks Drive in Newburgh.
During the giveback day, proceeds from all dine-in and carryout orders will benefit the Pryor family.
Services for the young crash victim are happening Tuesday, with her burial to take place at a cemetery in Tennyson.