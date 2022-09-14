Local restaurants cope with costs of inflation

The Consumer Price Index was released Tuesday, showing a year over year increase of 8.3%. This high rate of inflation has led to some local restaurants making tough decisions to stay profitable amid the increasing costs.
“We're just spinning our wheels basically, trying to just you know, stay open,” said Elizabeth Fulton, co-owner of Libby and Mom’s Cafe.
Breakfast staples have been hit particularly hard by these price increases. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a carton of eggs has risen nearly 40% from a year ago, while the cost of a pound of bacon has increased by 19%.
"We're trying to keep our prices at bay - we've done all kinds of stuff. We had, in one month, every time a vendor came in we got bad news, 'we're raising the prices’”, Fulton explained.
While bigger breakfast chains are better equipped to deal with these market conditions, smaller locally owned restaurants here in the Tristate such as Libby & Mom's Cafe and Friendship Diner are trying to come up with ways to stay competitive without raising prices or shrinking portions. Libby & Mom's has increased prices on their specials by 50 cents, while Friendship diner has had to mark up their menu by 10%.
“There's a lot of stuff that's went up. I try to shop and grocery stores and just try to find ways to lower our cost, you know, without changing the product,” added Fulton.
In the meantime, owners are hopeful that these cost cutting measures with keep them afloat until prices come back down.