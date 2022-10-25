 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations

  • Updated
  • 0

Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor.

The Bedells do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community.

This year Alan wanted to give back to the 163rd troops in Evansville that are getting ready to deploy to Iraq soon.

Knowing what it's like to be away from family serving the country, Alan says he wanted to use this year's decorations for a bigger purpose by using the money raised from the decorations to provide a free meal to the troops before they deploy.

“I have buddies that are deploying again and me being disabled I can’t do that you know I’m no longer allowed to be a soldier so I wanted to give back to what gave me what I’ve become today," said Bedell. "comradery is what you remember when you look back and those barbecues and you might just being having hot dogs and hamburgers but getting together with the guys and not doing a mission or not prepping for a mission or taking care of gear, it allows you to become more like brothers.”

Every year the Bedell family set up the decorations at the beginning of the month and leave them through Halloween.

Although Halloween is a week away they're encouraging people to stop by whenever they can to give a small donation so they can raise enough money to provide for the meal.

Also theyll be giving out free treats on Halloween, friendly for both parents and children.

They also have special treat bags for anyone with diabetes.

There is a secure donation box on the porch of their home.

You can also find them on Facebook by searching Howell Manor.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you