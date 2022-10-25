Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations

Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor.
The Bedells do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community.
This year Alan wanted to give back to the 163rd troops in Evansville that are getting ready to deploy to Iraq soon.
Knowing what it's like to be away from family serving the country, Alan says he wanted to use this year's decorations for a bigger purpose by using the money raised from the decorations to provide a free meal to the troops before they deploy.
“I have buddies that are deploying again and me being disabled I can’t do that you know I’m no longer allowed to be a soldier so I wanted to give back to what gave me what I’ve become today," said Bedell. "comradery is what you remember when you look back and those barbecues and you might just being having hot dogs and hamburgers but getting together with the guys and not doing a mission or not prepping for a mission or taking care of gear, it allows you to become more like brothers.”
Every year the Bedell family set up the decorations at the beginning of the month and leave them through Halloween.
Although Halloween is a week away they're encouraging people to stop by whenever they can to give a small donation so they can raise enough money to provide for the meal.
Also theyll be giving out free treats on Halloween, friendly for both parents and children.
They also have special treat bags for anyone with diabetes.
There is a secure donation box on the porch of their home.
You can also find them on Facebook by searching Howell Manor.