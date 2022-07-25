 Skip to main content
Lodge Community School receives school supply donation

  • Updated
  • 0
classroom school generic

Even more school supplies will be rolling in for the students at Lodge Community School in Evansville, Indiana.

Anthem Insurance teamed up with the EVSC to offer the $3,000 boost for teachers to provide supplies for students.

"You have to think about positive self-esteem when resources are available and kids can do something that they otherwise couldn't do. That makes a huge difference. Having things available for them will certainly boost their self-esteem," said Lodge Elementary Principal Amy Bonenberger.

While many teachers have already done a lot of shopping for the school year, officials hope this donation will be able to fill in any gaps that may arise.

