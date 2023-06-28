Logan's Promise offering $25 off Lyft rides home this Fourth of July weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you're celebrating the Fourth of July with some adult beverages this weekend, one local organization is offering to help cover the cost of your ride home.
To combat drinking and driving, nonprofit organization Logan's Promise is offering to cover up to $25 off your Lyft ride home.
Residents in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey counties can take advantage of the deal.
To claim your $25 credit, just use Lyft code "SAFEJULY2023". The code will be valid from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily from Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2.
Logan's Promise is offering the rides in partnership with Evansville-based business Working Distributors, Inc.
The organizations stresses that the rides should only be used to go home, and not to the next bar or party.