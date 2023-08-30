Logan's Promise offering free Lyft rides home on Labor Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and a local nonprofit organization is offering safe rides home for those who may be celebrating with drinks.
The Organization Logan's Promise is teaming up with Working Distributors and Lyft to offer free, safe rides home for Labor Day weekend.
The offer is available for residents of Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson counties, and provides a free $25 Lyft credit.
Logan's Promise says the offer will only be available from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.
The rides are meant to get you home safely, and not to the next bar or party.