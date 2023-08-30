 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logan's Promise offering free Lyft rides home on Labor Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Lyft uber driver gps ride share mgn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and a local nonprofit organization is offering safe rides home for those who may be celebrating with drinks.

The Organization Logan's Promise is teaming up with Working Distributors and Lyft to offer free, safe rides home for Labor Day weekend.

The offer is available for residents of Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, and Gibson counties, and provides a free $25 Lyft credit.

Logan's Promise says the offer will only be available from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

The rides are meant to get you home safely, and not to the next bar or party.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you