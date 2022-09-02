Logan's Promise offering safe rides home for Labor Day weekend

Officials with local nonprofit organization Logan's Promise say they're offering safe rides home for Labor Day weekend.
From 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5, Logan's Promise says those celebrating over the holiday weekend can use promotional code "SAFESEPTEMBER22."
Logan's Promise is dedicated to raising awareness on/preventing drunk driving, and often offers promotional codes for free rides through rideshare service Lyft to help people get home safe during holiday celebrations.
The promotional codes are limited to rides home, and aren't meant to be used to travel from one bar to another.
The Labor Day promotion is sponsored by Logan's Promise and Banterra Bank.