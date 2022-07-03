Logan's Promise offers discounted rides for 4th of July weekend

Local non-profit Logan's Promise is offering discounted rides this holiday weekend.
The organization says people can use the Lyft Code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home.
Logan's Promise says the "Safe Ride" Program will get you home, not to the next bar or party.
The discounted rides will run Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The service is available to residents in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.
Organizers say "As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, we want to remind everyone to stay safe. While it's exciting to be able to gather with friends and family this year, please celebrate safely. If you're going to drink alcohol, do it responsibly! Don't drink and drive."
According to their website, the mission of Logan's Promise is to "Engage people within the community and promote the understanding and action necessary to control drinking and driving; and to increase public awareness of these problems."
