Longtime WIKY and WABX radio broadcaster passes away

Long time radio personality Rick Peyton passes away at the age of 66

Rick Peyton, who went by many names over the years passed away after a long battle with an illness.

 Tommy Mason

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville radio - losing a long time broadcaster and personality.

According to those with Midwest Communications, Rick Peyton, also knowns as Rick Allen and Steven Kelly to WIKY and WABX listeners, passed away Thursday.

Much of Rick Peyton's radio career took place in the Evansville market, with stops in Knoxville, Nashville, Louisville, and Indianapolis.

Despite working through a long term illness, Peyton passed away at an Evansville Hospital Thursday night.

Peyton was 66-years-old.

