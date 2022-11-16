Low-cost pet vaccine clinic happening in Warrick County

Pet owners in Warrick County, Indiana, can get their furry friends up-to-date on vaccinations during an upcoming low-cost clinic.
The Warrick Humane Society is hosting the low-cost vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 29, thanks to funding provided through a grant from Walmart.
According to WHS, the clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, or later if pets are still being seen.
Registration is required, but will take place on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHS says that registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats on a first-come first-serve basis.
Pricing for services:
- Rabies - $17
- DA2PP - $17
- Bordetella - $15
- Heartworm Test - $22
- FVRCP - $17
- FeLV/FIV test - $25
- Microchip - $20
- Flea Treatment - $10-$20
- Dewormer - $5-$15
The humane society says a long wait should be expected. Only domesticated dogs and cats are allowed, with all dogs leashed and cats in a carrier.
Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Rd. in Newburgh.