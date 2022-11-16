 Skip to main content
Low-cost pet vaccine clinic happening in Warrick County

  • Updated
  • 0
Pet owners in Warrick County, Indiana, can get their furry friends up-to-date on vaccinations during an upcoming low-cost clinic.

The Warrick Humane Society is hosting the low-cost vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 29, thanks to funding provided through a grant from Walmart.

According to WHS, the clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, or later if pets are still being seen.

Registration is required, but will take place on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHS says that registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats on a first-come first-serve basis.

Pricing for services:

  • Rabies - $17
  • DA2PP - $17
  • Bordetella - $15
  • Heartworm Test - $22
  • FVRCP - $17
  • FeLV/FIV test - $25
  • Microchip - $20
  • Flea Treatment - $10-$20
  • Dewormer - $5-$15

The humane society says a long wait should be expected. Only domesticated dogs and cats are allowed, with all dogs leashed and cats in a carrier.

Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Rd. in Newburgh.

