LST-325 embarking on annual fundraising cruise Sunday

Evansville's LST-325 is set to embark on its annual river cruise on Sunday.
The annual fundraising cruise will start with the ship setting sail at 9 a.m. Sunday.
This year, the LST will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials say that over 30,000 visitors will tour the historic World War II ship during the cruise, which will last just over three weeks.
The ship will return to Evansville riverfront on Oct. 5 and reopen to the public on Oct. 8.
The public is invited to bring their American flags and send off the ship as it leaves Sunday.