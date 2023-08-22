LST-325 preparing to depart for annual river cruise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A piece of American history that's docked right here in Evansville is preparing to depart for a while.
The LST-325 will be leaving on its annual cruise down the Ohio River.
The ship will be stopping in La Crosse, Wisconsin, then Dubuque, Iowa, and finally Hannibal, Missouri, with tours offered at each destination.
While the LST is gone, the visitor center at 610 NW Riverside Dr. will not be offering tours. The visitor center will be back open for tours on Saturday, Sept. 23.
For more information on the annual cruise and the LST-325, you can visit lstmemorial.org/cruise.