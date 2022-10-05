LST-325 returns to Evansville after annual river cruise

The historic LST-325 is back in Evansville after its annual cruise on the Ohio River.
The WWII ship returned to the River City on Wednesday morning, after embarking on its annual fundraising river cruse nearly a month ago.
This year, the LST traveled to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Officials estimated that over 30,000 visitors would tour the ship during the cruise.
Officials with the LST-325 tell 44News that the voyage went off without a hitch, and that the 78-year-old locomotive engines held up well.
While the ship returned on Wednesday, it won't be back open to the public for a few more days. Normal operations resume on Saturday, Oct. 8.