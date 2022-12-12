LST-325's last original crew member passes away at the age of 100

Officials with the USS LST-325, which resides on the Ohio River in Evansville, Indiana, say the historic ship's last living original crew member has died.
We're told that Richard Martin passed away on Monday in York, Pennsylvania, at the age of 100.
Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on Nov. 22.
In addition to singing happy birthday to Martin via video call, authorities with the LST say the current crew had sent Martin a package of LST-325 attire and other various 325 items for his birthday, as he was unable to travel to Evansville to celebrate his century of life on the ship.
"Fair Winds and Following Seas, Shipmate. We Have the Watch!," a statement from LST officials on Martin's passing says.
Martin obtained the grade of Motor Machinist 1st Class.