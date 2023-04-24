M.A.S.K of Evansville kick off city-wide sit out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's a city-wide effort to curb gun violence in our community.
Starting Monday, April 24th, Mothers Against Senseless Killings or M.A.S.K will kick off their annual "National Sit Out Week."
The week encourages people in the River City to sit out on their property and keep a watchful eye to prevent more acts of violence.
Organizers say the family hotdog and lemonade giveaway will also take place May 20th.
Here is a list of locations M.A.S.K. will be gathering for the week:
Monday 4/24: Parking lot across from H&R Block on Covert Ave and Lodge 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Tuesday 4/25: Neighborhood Walmart parking lot on Taylor Ave 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Wednesday 4/26: Old National Bank parking lot on Washington and Kentucky Ave. 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Thursday 4/27: Lincoln School and the corner of Lincoln Ave and Morton.
Friday 4/28: Zion Baptist Church parking lot on Garvin and Elliot 6:30-8:00 p.m.