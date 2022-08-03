Major League Baseball could be coming to Bosse Field

Built in 1915, Bosse Field has seen over 100 years of baseball in its lifetime. Thanks to the efforts of Evansville Otters Owner Bill Bussing and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, there is a strong possibility that it could add "Major League Baseball stadium" to its resume.
"The process of bringing Major League baseball to Bosse field was initiated by Mayor Winnecke about a year ago, he and I wrote a letter to the MLB management inviting them to consider Evansville and Bosse Field the next site for an off site MLB game," said Bussing.
Mayor Winnecke says the idea came to him after watching the "Field of Dreams" game last year between the White Sox and Yankees, leading him to investigate the prospect of a similar showdown in the River City.
"I'm a big baseball fan. I thought you know, we don't have corn fields in the city, but we got Bosse Field, which is the third oldest professional ballpark in the country behind only Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago, so I reached out to Don Mattingly, one of Evansville's favorite sons, and I said, 'Don, how do we get connected with major league baseball?' and he found the right person for us to connect with, and we've been talking to them since late last August," explained Winnecke.
Now, nearly 40 years since hosting it's last Triple-A baseball game, Bosse Field might finally be getting the call to the big leagues.
"I think we should be proud of what we have in Evansville, sometimes we tend to overlook the treasures that we do have - and when it's recognized by people from outside the city - it's pretty gratifying," Bussing added.
In order to get the field in the proper condition, an estimated $2.2 million in repairs need to be done to the playing surface, including the construction of new dugouts.
Additionally, another $1 million would be spent to update seating, which has remained largely unchanged since the 1950's
There is still no word yet on final details, but the hope is that the game would take place sometime during the 2024 Major League Baseball season.