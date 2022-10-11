Major pay raise and benefit increase approved for deputies in Vanderburgh County

A major increase to pay and benefits for deputy sheriffs in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, was approved on Tuesday.
A news release says that the Vanderburgh County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract on Tuesday that raises salaries for deputies by 30% over the next four years. According to the release, the contract also increases longevity and retention benefits for deputies with the sheriff's office.
When comparing salary and benefits to deputy sheriff's in other Indiana counties, we're told the approval of the new contract takes Vanderburgh County from near the bottom of the list to near the top.
“Helping negotiate the largest pay and incentive package for our Vanderburgh County Deputies has been one of the best experiences I have had as a Commissioner," Commission President Jeff Hatfield says.
Anyone who would like to learn more about employment as a deputy sheriff can visit vanderburghsheriff.org/employment/deputy-sheriff/.