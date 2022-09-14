Man accused of attempting to walk away from scene of DUI crash in Evansville

An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to leave the scene of a DUI crash with injuries.
Evansville Police Department officers were called to a crash with injuries in the area of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
While officers were on their way to the scene of the crash, dispatchers said that the offender was walking away on Franklin Street.
Police say they arrived in the area, and were point in the direction of the man who was walking off. They say they identified him as 31-year-old Cody Cowan.
Officers say Cowan claimed he wasn't driving a vehicle, but that he matched the description of the man given by dispatch. They say he also had the key to a Mazda 3 that was involved in the crash, and that the registration came back in his name when the Mazda's license plate number was ran.
A witness at the scene told authorities that they saw the Mazda go through a red light, and that they saw Cowan get out of the driver's seat and walk off.
Police say they could smell alcohol on Cowan, and that he blew a .015 on a breath test. They say he also has a previous conviction for OMVWI in Vanderburgh County.
Cowan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving without insurance.