Man accused of calling 911 over 16 times while under the influence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was arrested after being accused of calling 911 over a dozen times while under the influence.
Officers say 41-year-old Bradley Neer was repeatedly calling 911 while highly intoxicated around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to EPD, Neer would ask for emergency services, then refuse them, then call again, and then cancel again.
EPD says Neer called 911 over 16 times over the span of three hours.
After being warned by supervisors that he could be arrested for the unlawful use of 911, EPD says Neer kept calling.
Neer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of public intoxication and unlawful use of 911.