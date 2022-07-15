Man accused of crashing into Vanderburgh County home while under the influence

A 26-year-old Poseyville, Indiana man is behind bars after authorities say he crashed into a Vanderburgh County home while driving under the influence early Friday morning.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to an area of West Boonville New Harmony Road early Friday around 2:15 a.m. after someone called 911 and said a truck had crashed into a house.

Deputies arrived at the house to find a silver Dodge Ram that had crashed through the wall and caused an extensive amount of damage.

The sheriff's office says the driver was 26-year-old Cory Pharr. They say Pharr was unsteady on his feet, had red, glassy eyes, and smelled like alcohol.

According to VCSO, Pharr claimed he fell asleep at the wheel before veering off the road.

Deputies say Pharr told them he was on his way to a friend's house when he fell asleep at the wheel. They say Pharr admitted to drinking before crashing into the house, saying that he had drank about six beers.

Authorities say Pharr took a breath test and blew a .285, which is more than three times the legal limit.

According to the sheriff's office, Pharr claimed he was not intoxicated, but just tired from work.

Pharr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of OMVWI.