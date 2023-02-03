Man accused of eating bag of meth while running from traffic stop in Knox County

A Vincennes, Indiana man is behind bars at the Knox County Jail after police say he ate a bag of meth while running from a traffic stop on Friday morning.
The Indiana State Police says troopers were pulling over a driver early Friday around 2 a.m. for a violation, when a man in the passenger seat got out and started running.
Moments later, officers with the Vincennes Police Department found the man and identified him as 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton of Vincennes, ISP said.
ISP says officers received information that Eaton had eaten a bag of meth while running from the traffic stop.
During a search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle, authorities found meth, empty baggies, scales, 10 syringes, and a pill, ISP said.
Eaton was treated at the hospital before being booked into the Knox County Jail on charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of syringes, resisting law enforcement, and more.