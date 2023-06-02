Man accused of running from officers, dropping bag of drugs along the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces drug dealing and possession charges after an incident Thursday.
A detective with the Evansville Police Department says they saw 34-year-old Jonathan Adams walking on Garvin Street on Thursday afternoon.
The officer says they told Adams to stop, but that he took off running instead.
While Adams ran away, he dropped a bag that had a marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and some pills inside, police said.
Officers say they caught Adams and took him into custody, and that they found a digital scale on him in addition to several hundred dollars in cash and two cell phones.
Adams was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. In addition to several drug dealing and possession charges, he's charged with resisting law enforcement.