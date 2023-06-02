 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of ozone in the air for today
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man accused of running from officers, dropping bag of drugs along the way

  • Updated
  • 0
Jonathan Adams

Jonathan Adams (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces drug dealing and possession charges after an incident Thursday.

A detective with the Evansville Police Department says they saw 34-year-old Jonathan Adams walking on Garvin Street on Thursday afternoon.

The officer says they told Adams to stop, but that he took off running instead.

While Adams ran away, he dropped a bag that had a marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and some pills inside, police said.

Officers say they caught Adams and took him into custody, and that they found a digital scale on him in addition to several hundred dollars in cash and two cell phones.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. In addition to several drug dealing and possession charges, he's charged with resisting law enforcement.

