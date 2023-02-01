Man arrested after Wednesday morning apartment fire in Evansville

We're learning more about a fire that broke out at an apartment building on West Illinois Street in Evansville early Wednesday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department says that crews responded to 926. W. Illinois St. around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby called 911 to report a fire.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and began working to control the situation. EFD says the fire was fully extinguished by about 6:20 a.m.

While EFD said that the building should have been vacant since there was just a fire about one week ago, they say they saw a past resident leaving the building on Wednesday morning. As we reported in that previous instance, an arson report was filed with police.

EFD says the past resident said he had been staying in the building. They say the building was searched, and that no one else was found.

The fire department says Wednesday morning's fire started in a third-floor apartment in the south part of the building. An exact cause wasn't immediately released.

Police tell us 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was arrested at the scene. They say Cleary had lit some plastic bags on fire for a light source since there was no power to the building, starting the fire.

Cleary was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a criminal mischief charge. He's being held on no bond.